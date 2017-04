March 9 Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Says Siauliu Bankas AB signed letter of intent with Invalda LT AB regarding acquisition of Bank Finasta AB owned by Invalda LT

* It is planned that Siauliu Bankas AB is to acquire 100 pct of shares of Bank Finasta AB for which it will pay in newly issued shares of Siauliu Bankas AB