BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Formycon AG :
* Announces successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)inspection and the start of U.S. FDA scientific advice procedure for its out-licensed biosimilar FYB201
* This achievement is another important step in Formycon's preparation of pivotal phase III study of clinical testing for its first biosimilar candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million