Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Softship AG :
* FY 2014 sales 6.61 million euros ($7 million) around 25 percent below previous year (8.79 million euros)
* FY pre-tax loss about 0.4 million euros versus profit of 0.4 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 significant increase in sales and profit before tax of approximately 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order