Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Delta Property Fund Ltd
* Further announcement regarding termination of existing asset management agreement and renewal of cautionary
* Termination fee is not anticipated to exceed r10m (ten million rand)
* Will be looking to appoint new manco for a period of 5 years, with option for delta to extend this by further 3 year periods
* Envisaged that new manco will employ staff of mpipam and will be wholly-owned by a trust to be established for benefit of its black employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.