March 9 Cam Media SA :

* Its unit Nextbike Polska sp. z o.o. signed deal for provision of self-service bike rental point in Wroclaw, Poland

* Under deal with City of Wroclaw Nextbike Polska will receive up to 10.4 million zlotys ($2.74 million) gross

* The basic remuneration to Nextbike Polska is 8.1 million zlotys gross ($1 = 3.7941 zlotys)