Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG :
* FY 2014 revenue of 3.433 million euros ($3.7 million); down 8 percent compared to last year
* FY EBITDA 232,000 euros versus 320,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order