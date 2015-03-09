Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Software AG
* Says proposes a dividend payment of eur 0.50 per share
* Says to increase pay-out ratio going forward to 25 to 33 percent (from 20 to 25 percent) of averaged net income and free cash flow.
* Says dividend is based on reported net income and free cash flow on one hand and necessary financial requirements for further investments on other Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order