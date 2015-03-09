March 9 Mikron Holding AG :

* FY EBIT at 4.6 million Swiss francs ($4.7 million) (prior year: 5.2 million Swiss francs)

* FY sales up by 3 pct to 249.1 million Swiss francs (prior year: 241.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY net profit 2.2 million Swiss francs, no change against the previous year's figure (2.4 million Swiss francs)

* Distribution from capital reserves of 0.05 Swiss francs per share (prior year: 0.10 Swiss francs per share)

* In 2015 the Mikron Group should be able to achieve a similar level of net sales and EBIT as in the prior year