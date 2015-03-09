BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
March 9 Innate Pharma SA :
* Collaborates on phase I/II trial of its IPH2201 in ovarian cancer with NCIC clinical trials group
* Phase I/II of IPH2201 as a single agent will begin in next few months
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million