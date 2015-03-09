BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
March 9 Inno-Gene SA :
* Its units, Centrum Badan DNA Sp. z o.o. and Genomix Sp. z o.o., receive 479,997 zloty ($126,300) advance payment from the National Centre for Research and Development
* The funds are for implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis
* The total value of the project called implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis is 2.9 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8019 zlotys)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million