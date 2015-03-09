BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 9 Jubilee Platinum Plc :
* Q4 unaudited revenue is up 10.12 pct to 23.80 mln rand(1.34 million stg) from 21.62 mln rand in Q3 (1.20 million stg)
* Metal production increased to 2 282 tonnes for Q4 up from 2 031 tonnes in Q3
* Entering into heads of agreement with hernic for processing of its pgm-containing surface chrome tailings
* Both Hernic and ASA Platinum processing projects placed on accelerated project schedules targeting to be fully operational during 2016
* Two projects will target a combined throughput of approximately 80,000 tonnes per month of platinum containing surface material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.