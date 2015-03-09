March 9 Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Q4 unaudited revenue is up 10.12 pct to 23.80 mln rand(1.34 million stg) from 21.62 mln rand in Q3 (1.20 million stg)

* Metal production increased to 2 282 tonnes for Q4 up from 2 031 tonnes in Q3

* Entering into heads of agreement with hernic for processing of its pgm-containing surface chrome tailings

* Both Hernic and ASA Platinum processing projects placed on accelerated project schedules targeting to be fully operational during 2016

* Two projects will target a combined throughput of approximately 80,000 tonnes per month of platinum containing surface material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: