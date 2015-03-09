BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 9 Anglo Asian Mining Plc
* Flotation plant update - Gedabek mine Azerbaijan
* Plant targeted to be commissioned Q3 2015
* Additional capital cost of design modifications will be approximately $1 million to bring total capital expenditure to $4.7 million
* Devaluation of Azerbaijan manat against U.S. dollar to result in company cost savings of approximately $6.5 million for rest of fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.