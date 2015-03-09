Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Phoenix Equity Partners
* Phoenix Equity Partners announces the sale of CloserStill
* Advisors: DC Advisory and Mayfield Media Strategies (M&A), Addleshaw Goddard and Kerman & Co (Legal)
* Advisors: KPMG and Armstrong transaction services (due diligence)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.