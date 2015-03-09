March 9 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Finvector Vision Therapies has initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma's subsidiary Laurantis Pharma and a number of its former shareholders

* Finvector is seeking from Laurantis and a number of its former shareholders damages in total amount of about 1,000,000 euros ($1.09 million) including interests and costs

* Says as Herantis understands it, there has been no breach of the shareholders' agreement and the claim presented by Finvector is unfounded