March 9 West International publ AB :

* Says gets order for WestInt card terminals from OpenSolution

* The total value of the order initially exceeds 5 million Swedish crowns ($590,744)

* Deliveries are due in Q2 and Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4639 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)