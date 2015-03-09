Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 West International publ AB :
* Says gets order for WestInt card terminals from OpenSolution
* The total value of the order initially exceeds 5 million Swedish crowns ($590,744)
* Deliveries are due in Q2 and Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4639 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order