March 9 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Has agreed to acquire Grupo CYBSA

* Transaction, which will be immediately earnings accretive, is expected to close in Q2 of 2015

* Group will complete acquisition at a post synergies multiple of 5.5 times EBITDA

* CYBSA is a private company with net assets at 31 December 2014 of approximately $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)