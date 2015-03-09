March 9 Tecnotree Oyj :

* District court of Espoo on March 9 decided to commence corporate restructuring proceedings concerning Tecnotree in accordance with act on restructuring of enterprises

* District court has appointed Jari Salminen, attorney-at-law, from JB Eversheds Oy as administrator in respect of restructuring process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)