March 9 Cybergun SA :

* Cybergun and GSG launch together 4.5 mm caliber products in Europe and .22 caliber in the United States

* Over the year 2015-2016 additional revenue from the deal is expected to be more than 2 million euros ($2.17 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)