BRIEF-Nordicom Chairman Pradeep Pattem appointed new acting CEO
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Visual International Holdings Ltd
* Visual has signed a memorandum of understanding for development of Reebokfontein village in Klerksdorp
* Agreement is being drafted and a further announcement will be made in due course
* Negotiations with a large strategic entity in relation with its various developments is still in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage: