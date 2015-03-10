Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Molecular Partners AG :
* Christian Zahnd, CEO, will temporarily be absent from the company due to a medical treatment
* Board of directors has assigned Zahnd's duties temporarily to Patrick Amstutz, COO, and Joern Aldag, chairman of the board Source text: bit.ly/1wViCFh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.