BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Straumann Holding AG :
* Partners with Amann Girrbach to enter in-lab milling segment
* New Straumann CARES M series in-lab milling machine developed and manufactured by Amann Girrbach
* Straumann pre-milled blanks enable labs to produce one-piece custom abutments with Straumann original connections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million