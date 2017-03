March 9 Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd :

* Says its Himag Planar Magnetics unit purchased on March 9 an industrial property in Gloucester, UK

* Property area is of 607 square metres and its total cost amounts to 435 thousand pounds

* Purchase was financed by an intercompany loan, given by Payton to Himag Source text: bit.ly/1C2o6A4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)