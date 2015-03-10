March 10 Geberit AG :

* Q4 revenue 469.3 million Swiss francs versus 459.6 million francs year ago

* FY 2014 EBIT up rose by 13.0 pct to 576.9 million francs

* Q4 EBIT 99.6 million francs versus 90.6 million francs year ago

* Q4 net income 84.9 million francs versus 75.1 million francs year ago

* FY 2014 sales increased by 4.9 pct to 2,404.4 million francs

* Dividend of 8.30 francs, an increase of 10.7 pct over that of 2014