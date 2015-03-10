UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Lindt & Spruengli :
* FY 2014 EBIT rises by 17.4 pct to 474.3 million Swiss francs ($478.9 million)
* FY sales in Swiss francs terms up 17.4 pct to reach a total of 3.385 billion Swiss francs
* FY net income 342.6 million Swiss francs versus 303.0 million Swiss francs year ago
* Confirms middle- to long-term target for organic sales growth of 6-8 pct
* Will adhere again to medium to long-term profit target of a 20 to 40 basis points increase in EBIT margin
* Will propose a dividend of 725.00 Swiss francs for registered shares and of 72.50 Swiss francs for participation certificates Source text - bit.ly/1E7TeeR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9905 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.