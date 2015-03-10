March 10 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* FY 2014 dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share

* Tier 1 ratio as of Dec 31, 2014 of 18.3 percent

Says FY 2014 net income rose by 35.0 percent to 72.6 million Swiss francs ($73.33 million)