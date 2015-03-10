UPDATE 3-Imagination Tech shares plunge as Apple abandons the firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
March 10 Prudential Plc :
* Prudential Plc 2014 full-year results
* IFRS operating profit of £3,186 million, up 14 percent
* Net cash remittances from business units up 11 percent to £1,482 million
* 2014 full year dividend increased by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share
* "looking ahead, economic environment in us and uk appears to show signs of improvement" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.