BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics says next generation ADAPTIR bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
March 10 Vexim SA :
* Obtains CE approval to market Masterflow injection system in Europe
* Says with Masterflow injection system now available in U.S. and Europe, it is highly confident to meet growth goals in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
* Biovie receives FDA clearance of IND application for phase 2a clinical trial in refractory ascites patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: