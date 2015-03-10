BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics says next generation ADAPTIR bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
March 10 Sygnis AG :
* Signs non-exclusive distribution agreement for Trueprime product family with Ozyme France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation
* Biovie receives FDA clearance of IND application for phase 2a clinical trial in refractory ascites patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: