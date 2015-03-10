Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Antofagasta Plc
* Court ruling against Los Pelambres
* Unit Minera Los Pelambres notified by civil court of Los Vilos that plan submitted not sufficient to address requirements of supreme court order
* As a consequence of notification Los Pelambres must destroy part, or all, of tailings dam wall
* Los Pelambres will appeal court's decision
* Los Pelambres is entitled to continue operating dam until appeal process is concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.