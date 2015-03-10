March 10 Tyman Plc

* Final results

* Cumulative Amesburytruth synergies delivered in 2014 of us$5.5 million; 2015 guidance confirmed as at least $8.0 million

* Current year has started with order book levels ahead of 2014 and in line with our expectations across each of divisions

* Revenue 350.9 million stg versus 298.1 million stg + 17.7 %

* Dividend per share 8.00p versus 6.00p

* Underlying profit before taxation 41.6 million stg versus 28.6 million stg + 45.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)