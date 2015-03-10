PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 10 Ip Group Plc
* Capital raising
* Announces a share issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately gbp 128.0 million (approximately gbp 124.7 million net of expenses) through issue of 56,888,888 capital raising shares by way of a firm placing
* Placing and open offer (together "capital raising") at a price of 225.0 pence per share
* Issue price represents a discount of 6.6 per cent to closing middle-market price (as derived from daily official list) of 240.9 pence per share on 9 March 2015
* Capital raising will provide capital to fund continued growth of group's US business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
