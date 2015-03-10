Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Grainger Plc
* Most appropriate course of action is to undertake enforcement and exercise its security and rights, which include security over Eril's share capital
* Grainger yesterday appointed two partners from Ernst & Young as administrators of Clifden and agreed to re-acquire shares of Eril (subject to FCA consent)
* Estimated that net asset value of Eril (excluding sums owed to Grainger) is in region of about 21 mln stg
* Work continues to determine total value recoverable by Grainger, and legal proceedings may be pursued in due course
* Grainger has been in dialogue with Clifden to try to assess its strategy and financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.