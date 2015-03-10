March 10 Grainger Plc

* Most appropriate course of action is to undertake enforcement and exercise its security and rights, which include security over Eril's share capital

* Grainger yesterday appointed two partners from Ernst & Young as administrators of Clifden and agreed to re-acquire shares of Eril (subject to FCA consent)

* Estimated that net asset value of Eril (excluding sums owed to Grainger) is in region of about 21 mln stg

* Work continues to determine total value recoverable by Grainger, and legal proceedings may be pursued in due course

* Grainger has been in dialogue with Clifden to try to assess its strategy and financial position