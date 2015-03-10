BRIEF-Hulisani Ltd agrees to buy solar sites developer Momentous Technologies
* Acquisition in Rustmo1 Solar Farm Proprietary Limited and renewal of cautionary
March 10 Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd
* Continuing to consider indicative proposal from Afrisam Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition in Rustmo1 Solar Farm Proprietary Limited and renewal of cautionary
TEL AVIV, April 3 British private equity firm Apax Partners has agreed to buy Israel's Syneron Medical Ltd, a non-surgical aesthetic device company, for $11.00 per share in cash, or a total of $397 million, the companies said on Monday.