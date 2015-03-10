BRIEF-India's Infosys defends COO's salary hike
* Pravin Rao’s compensation revision reflects philosophy of aligning interests of leadership team to long term shareholder interests
March 10 Universal Outdoor Group Plc :
* FY group turnover up 400 pct to 2,859,758 British pounds ($4.30 million) (2013: 541,000 pounds)
* FY group loss from continuing operations 1,117,125 pounds including depreciation and exceptional one off financing costs (2013: 331,672 pounds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6652 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pravin Rao’s compensation revision reflects philosophy of aligning interests of leadership team to long term shareholder interests
* Silicom Ltd says has secured a first design win for several versions of its bypass cards from a cyber security customer