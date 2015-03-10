March 10 SHS VIVEON AG :

* Q4 increase in earnings (EBITDA) of about 90 percent to 0.84 million euros compared to third quarter of 2014

* Q4 revenue 7.4 million euros ($8 million), up 28 percent compared to previous quarter