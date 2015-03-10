Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 SHS VIVEON AG :
* Q4 increase in earnings (EBITDA) of about 90 percent to 0.84 million euros compared to third quarter of 2014
* Q4 revenue 7.4 million euros ($8 million), up 28 percent compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order