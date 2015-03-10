BRIEF-Modern Land China Co says group contracted sales in March amounted to about RMB1,504.61 mln
March 10 Vakif Finansal Kiralama AS :
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.