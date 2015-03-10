March 10 Ted Baker Plc

* Entered into an agreement to provide a trade mark licence and certain design services to that Bournemouth Company Limited

* THAT BCL is a privately owned property group that specialises in mixed-use town centre regeneration projects

* Under agreement, Ted Baker will provide that BCL with design services for development of apartments in Bournemouth and a licence for marketing those apartments as "styled by Ted Baker" for a fee of £250,000