UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Ted Baker Plc
* Entered into an agreement to provide a trade mark licence and certain design services to that Bournemouth Company Limited
* THAT BCL is a privately owned property group that specialises in mixed-use town centre regeneration projects
* Under agreement, Ted Baker will provide that BCL with design services for development of apartments in Bournemouth and a licence for marketing those apartments as "styled by Ted Baker" for a fee of £250,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.