March 10 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Extraordinary annual general meeting resolved creation of new authorised capital amounting to 8.54 million euros ($9.19 million) for a total of available authorised capital of 9.97 million euros

* New authorised capital will allow company to use further shares as consideration for acquisitions of commercial real estate in future