March 10 Discovery Ltd

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with FirstRand Ltd to increase its participation in DiscoveryCard to 74.99 pct

* As consideration for its increased participation, Discovery will make a cash payment to FirstRand for 1.35 billion rand on July 1 2015

* Arrangement will be expanded to a broader product suite with same profit share

* Will contribute 100 pct of additional 800 million rand investment which will likely be required to develop and enhance platform

* Will fund transaction through a portion of proceeds of rights issue