PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc
* Firm placing of 20.75 million new ordinary shares at 5p per share and issue of loan note for total fund raising of £2.9 million
* Proceeds of placing and loan note are to be used to meet company's existing liabilities and working capital requirements to end of 2015
* Proposes to raise gross proceeds of £1,037,682 before costs through issue of placing shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)