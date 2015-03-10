March 10 Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc

* Firm placing of 20.75 million new ordinary shares at 5p per share and issue of loan note for total fund raising of £2.9 million

* Proceeds of placing and loan note are to be used to meet company's existing liabilities and working capital requirements to end of 2015

* Proposes to raise gross proceeds of £1,037,682 before costs through issue of placing shares