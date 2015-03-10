BRIEF-Hulisani Ltd agrees to buy solar sites developer Momentous Technologies
* Acquisition in Rustmo1 Solar Farm Proprietary Limited and renewal of cautionary
March 10 Northam Platinum Ltd
* Entire ENRC stake was placed at a price of 48.25 rand per Northam share representing total transaction value of approximately 2.5 billion rand
* Bookbuild price represents a discount of approximately 1 pct to closing price per share on day preceding booking of bookbuild trades
TEL AVIV, April 3 British private equity firm Apax Partners has agreed to buy Israel's Syneron Medical Ltd, a non-surgical aesthetic device company, for $11.00 per share in cash, or a total of $397 million, the companies said on Monday.