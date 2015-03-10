BRIEF-Singulex announces CE mark for Sgx Clarity® system
* Singulex inc - singulex plans to ce mark a cardiac troponin i (ctni) assay in europe
March 10 Genetrix Life Sciences A.B.:
* Genetrix Life Sciences A.B. and Genetrix S.L. received exemption from obligation to submit mandatory takeover offer for Sygnis AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Singulex inc - singulex plans to ce mark a cardiac troponin i (ctni) assay in europe
April 3Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :