March 10 Pasal Real Estate Development SA
* Says its 28.4 million euros ($30.57 million) debt to
Piraeus Bank is settled by transfering 20.4 million of
its Trastor shares to the bank
* Says it reserves the right to repurchase half of the
shares within 3 years
* Says it is withdrawing from all court actions against
Piraeus Bank
* Says part of deal is also settling its Devart SA unit's
debt of 3.2 million euros
* Says its 3.8 million euros debt to Piraeus Leasing is also
settled
* Says, due to the deal, by the first 10 days of April the
total of the 35.5 million euros loan from Piraeus Bank SA will
be repaid
Source text: bit.ly/1E2n3ex
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)