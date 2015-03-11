UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Petros Petropoulos SA
* FY 2014 turnover at 66.4 million euros up 21 percent from year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 4.02 million euros up 30.6 percent from year ago
* FY 2014 net profit after minority rights at 1.43 million euros versus 0.61 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 total bank debt at 22.7 million euros versus 26.3 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 13.3 million euros versus 14.1 year ago
* Says rise in sales above expectations due to markets developing better than expected
Source text: bit.ly/19b5gdi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.