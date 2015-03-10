BRIEF-Jazz Pharma says completes rolling submission of NDA for Vyxeos (CPX-351)
* Jazz pharmaceuticals completes rolling submission of new drug application for vyxeos™ (cpx-351), an investigational treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
March 10 Biosynex SA :
* Says assessment for its test of rupture of fetal membranes AMNIOQUICK DUO+ was published in the Journal of Perinatology Source text: bit.ly/1EOWpcW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation