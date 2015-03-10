March 10 Anchor Group Ltd

* EPS and Headline EPS for year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be between 27 cents and 29 cents per share

* Assets under management and advice at 31 december 2014 were r8.6bn (r7.3 billion under management and r1.3 billion under advice) (31 december 2013: r2.8 billion)

* Sees FY EPS and HEPS between 27 cents and 29 cents per share, representing an increase of between 24% and 34% on forecast earnings and HEPS