BRIEF-Modern Land China Co says group contracted sales in March amounted to about RMB1,504.61 mln
* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Announces the closing of the transaction of the sale of the property in Arnsberg
* Profit contribution of 0.594 million euros ($638,609)
* Profit contribution effective in financial reporting 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.