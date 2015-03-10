BRIEF-Kadmon reports amendment to credit agreement
* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related warrants
March 10 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Signs framework distribution agreement with Enia Lipotech SL
* Under agreement Enia Lipotech SL will distribute company's products outside European Union
* Distribution contract with Enia Lipotech is valid from March 9 to Dec. 31, 2023 with option of prolongation for another 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Community Healthcare Trust - on March 31, through operating partnership entered two separate interest rate swap agreements