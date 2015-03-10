March 10 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Signs framework distribution agreement with Enia Lipotech SL

* Under agreement Enia Lipotech SL will distribute company's products outside European Union

* Distribution contract with Enia Lipotech is valid from March 9 to Dec. 31, 2023 with option of prolongation for another 5 years