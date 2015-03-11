March 11 Ascom Holding AG :

* Reports full year revenues of 448.8 million Swiss francs ($449.5 million) (2013: 459.7 million Swiss francs)

* Full year incoming orders were slightly lower and came to 461.3 million Swiss francs (2013: 478.0 million Swiss francs)

* Full year group profit is 38.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 36.9 million Swiss francs)

* Full year EBITDA on group level increased year-on-year by 2.4 pct and amounted to 69.2 million Swiss francs

* Will propose to the annual general meeting a dividend payment of 0.45 Swiss francs per registered share (2013: 0.40 Swiss francs)

* Says outlook for 2015 is organic revenue growth of 3-7 pct for the core business and EBITDA margin of 13-16 pct (due to additional investments)

* Says outlook for 2016/2017 is organic revenue growth of 5-10 pct and EBITDA margin of 14-18 pct