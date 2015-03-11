March 11 Biomerieux SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.81
billion) versus 1.59 billion euros a year ago
* Full year contributive operating income before
non-recurring items is 227 million euros, in line with objective
set at beginning of year
* Full year net income is 136 million euros versus 165
million euros a year ago
* Says higher contributive operating income before
non-recurring items is expected in 2015
* Says priority action plans to sustainably strengthen
operating performance
* Says to have set an organic growth objective of between
4.5 pct and 6.5 pct for 2015
* To propose a dividend of 1 euro per share, unchanged from
the dividend paid in 2014
